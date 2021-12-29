NORTH CANAAN, CT (WFSB) -- A crash involving a FedEx truck has shut down part of a busy North Canaan road.
It happened around 9:35 a.m. on Route 44 (East Canaan Road) near the corner of Lower Road.
State Police say a FedEx truck and another vehicle had collided.
At some point, one of the vehicles damaged a utility pole, causing wires to come down across the roadway.
Lifestar was requested to the scene to transport a person that was unresponsive and suffering from a severe head injury. It is unclear if LifeStar was later called off.
Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles and taken to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries are not yet known.
East Canaan Road by Lower Road is closed until further notice.
