SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Two FedEx workers were arrested for stealing thousands of dollars worth of phones from a shipping box.
Simon Muriithi, 18, of South Windsor, and Tyshawn Thomas, 19, of East Hartford were charged with third-degree larceny.
South Windsor police said they arrested the suspects on Tuesday.
They said Muriithi and Thomas were spotted by FedEx security stealing smartphones from a box on their conveyor belt.
Police said they took 20 phones in all, which totaled about $8,000.
Muriithi and Thomas were released on $5,000 bonds and given a court date of Nov. 3 in Manchester Superior Court.
