NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - The way Yale accepts students could be changing after a scathing justice department investigation accuses the college of discriminating against whites and Asian Americans.
"I worked very hard for the grades that I had, summa cum laude for undergrad," Luis Vera of the Yale School of Nursing said Thursday.
That’s just some of the qualifications Vera needed to get into the Yale school of nursing
"I triple majored; I had another graduate degree prior to coming here."
Tonight, the justice department is calling the admissions process at the ivy league college into question.
The department’s two-year investigation accuses Yale of illegally discriminating against Asian American and white students by rejecting test scores from these applicants
The supreme court did rule colleges and universities may consider race in admission decisions, in a way to promote diversity and Yale president Peter Salovey responds, writing:
“Yale College could fill its entire entering class several times over with applicants who reach the 99th percentile in standardized testing and who have perfect high school grade point averages. We look at the whole person when selecting whom to admit.”
-Peter Salovey, Yale President.
Vera, who recently went through the interview process says it’s true.
"They didn’t want to hear about my accomplishments, they wanted to hear about something life-changing that happened to me and how I was going to use the platform that Yale will offer me to make a difference in this world."
The justice department says whites and Asian Americans have one-tenth to one-fourth of the likelihood of admission as African American applicants with comparable academic credentials, but Yale points to stats from the last 15 years which shows a rise in Asian American students from 14 to 22 percent. Students say no matter the race, whoever gets in is deserving.
