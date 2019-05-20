NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Boston Field Division is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of whoever set fire to a mosque in New Haven.
Special Agent in Charge Kelly Brady announced the reward last week.
The fire at the Diyanet Mosque on Middletown Avenue in New Haven on May 12 was intentionally set, investigators determined.
The $5,000 offered by ATF is in addition to a $2,500 reward offered by the Connecticut Arson Watch program, which will also be awarded following the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the fire.
In addition to those, the Connecticut chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is offering $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.
Anyone with information can contact ATF's toll-free 24 hour hotline at 1-888-ATF-FIRE or the Connecticut Arson Watch reward hotline at 401-383-7723.
