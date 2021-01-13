HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Governor Ned Lamont said Wednesday that the federal government has approved his request for a disaster declaration for the entire state of Connecticut for damage resulting from Tropical Storm Isaias.
The declaration includes the “approval of public assistance for the entire state, giving state agencies, municipalities, and the two tribal nations the ability to receive federal reimbursement for 75 percent of all eligible costs associated with repairing public infrastructure damaged by the storm,” a press release from the governor’s office said.
The storm, which happened last August, resulted in over 750,000 power outages in the state, some lasting up to a week, as well as hundreds of blocked roads and damage to infrastructure.
There were at least two reported deaths and five serious injuries during the storm.
The governor also said the federal Hazard Mitigation Grant Program was also approved statewide, which helps state agencies, municipalities, and the two tribal nations with the financial costs associated with implementing actions that can reduce or eliminate long-term risk to life and property from other natural disasters.
“This declaration will provide much-needed financial assistance to our state and its municipalities in covering the costs associated with emergency protective measures and repairing damage to public infrastructure that was caused by this devastating storm,” Lamont said. “I thank the federal government for their partnership in these efforts.”
