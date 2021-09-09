(WFSB) – Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday that U.S. Indian Affairs has given final approval to the revised gaming compacts between the state and the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot Tribes.
This allows the state to move closer to implementing sports wagering and online gaming, Lamont said.
“This critical step in the process of modernizing our gaming landscape here in Connecticut ensures that our state will have a competitive, nation-leading marketplace for wagering both in-person and online,” Lamont said. “I thank U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs for approving these revisions, as well as the efforts of the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot Tribes. Today's announcement puts CT on the cusp of providing a modern, technologically advanced gaming experience competitive with our neighboring states."
It is anticipated that sports wagering and online gaming will be available for Connecticut residents in October.
