HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The State of Connecticut needs to fall in line with the rest of the country when it comes to distributing a COVID-19 vaccine.
As drug companies continue to press forward, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants every state at the ready to distribute the vaccine when it arrives.
Connecticut is expected to give the federal government a sneak peek on Friday.
The state essentially needs to show federal authorities that it’s ready to handle what will assuredly be a huge rush to get the vaccine out.
The state Department of Health met Thursday night to go over the rough draft of its distribution plan.
RELATED: State's COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group holds first meeting
"We are doing our best to prepare and but also knowing that we need to remain flexible," said Dr. Deidre Gifford, acting commissioner, Connecticut Department of Public Health.
While the plans get finalized and drug companies continue with trials and tests, the question remains among the general public about how safe a quickly developed vaccine will be. There are folks on both sides of the debate.
"I probably will take it when it’s recommended for someone in my age group," said Emma Singleton of Middletown.
"I wouldn’t take it because there’s not enough information about it yet," said Stacey Finn of Cromwell. "So I wouldn’t take it and I wouldn’t give it to my kids either."
While the CDC wants to see Connecticut’s plan on Friday, there is still work to be done on it.
It will be conducted in three phases with essential workers and people at high risk likely the first to receive the vaccine.
RELATED: As feds tell states to prepare for vaccine distribution, Lamont announces COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group
Gov. Ned Lamont announced the creation of the state's COVID-19 Advisory Group in late September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.