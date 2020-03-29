HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - FEMA will be providing the state of Connecticut with additional aid as it continues to combat the coronavirus.
Gov. Ned Lamont's office says that they have been notified that FEMA approved the governor's request for a Major Disaster Declaration, meaning that impacted state and municipal agencies in all eight counties will be reimbursed for 75% of the costs related to COVID-19 response and emergency protective measures.
Gov. Lamont's other request for disaster assistance, which would provide Connecticut residents with unemployment assistance, food benefits, child care assistance, and other benefits, is still being reviewed by the White House.
In a statement sent to Ch. 3, Gov. Ned Lamont says:
“I am grateful that the federal government is recognizing the severity of this pandemic in Connecticut and the impact it is having on the health and safety of the people of our state. It is an important step in providing critical aid in our communities.
I remain hopeful that our request for assistance for individuals will also be approved because this pandemic has had a significant impact on the livelihoods of so many people in Connecticut. Thousands of workers and families are badly hurting. Unlocking this assistance would mean expanded unemployment benefits for those who are out of work because of the emergency, needed food benefits, child care assistance, and a host of other critically important aid.
This funding is imperative to protecting the health and safety of the people of our state and further limiting the spread of this disease. I am grateful to our entire Congressional delegation who vigorously advocated for this declaration on our behalf. We will continue doing everything in our power to minimize both the health threat and the economic threat of this virus.”
