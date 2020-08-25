HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut has been approved for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance Program.
This program will allow the state to provide $300 per week, on top of their regular unemployment benefits, to those who are unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Administrator Pete Gaynor said FEMA will work with Gov. Ned Lamont to implement a system to make the funding available.
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump made up to $44 billion available from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide assistance to those impacted by the pandemic.
“FEMA looks forward to working with the governors of additional states who agree to administer a lost wages program to bring financial relief to unemployed Americans,” FEMA said in a press release.
To learn more about FEMA’s lost wages supplemental payment assistance, click here.
