(WFSB) - Families impacted in the worst way from the coronavirus are getting some financial help from the federal government.
FEMA is providing up to $9,0000 to cover funeral and burial costs for coronavirus victims.
This opens up on Monday.
What can sometimes get lost in our daily reports are the lives and families just torn apart by this virus.
In Connecticut alone, we have more than 7.900 COVID-related deaths and the government is helping with the financial side of the mourning process.
"This last year has been like no other," David MacDonald of the Wallingford Funeral Home tells us.
David has seen the heartbreak caused by coronavirus up close for the last thirteen months.
"Twenty-five percent of our business was COVID-related," says MacDonald.
While the pain may still be raw for families, FEMA is covering up to $9,000 in funeral expenses for people who died of complications related to COVID.
This will cover:
- Funerals
- Interments
- Cremations
- Casket or urn
- Burial plot
- Headstone
- Death certificate costs, and more.
"Over half a million people have been affected, so it is new to all of us," stated MacDonald.
If you lost a loved one, we want to get you prepared.
To qualify, the death must have happened after January 20, 2020.
This is two months before the virus was officially labeled a pandemic.
“COVID” must be on the cause of death portion of the death certificate and the death must have occurred in the U.S.
We’re getting answers to some of your other questions.
"[A lot of families pay together. How is that going to work?] The way FEMA has set up the process, for every COVID-related death, there can only be one application for reimbursement," explained MacDonald.
FEMA says if documents are submitted separately for one death, the first applicant in the family will get paid.
Receipts will be needed.
"[What type of receipts should people keep?] The main one would be the statement of funeral goods and services, which every funeral home, by law, has to prepare," added MacDonald.
It basically is an itemized receipt.
The application process will start over the phone.
The number to call on Monday, starting at 9 a.m., is 1-844-684-6333.
