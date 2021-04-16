HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency mobile vaccine clinic headed to Hartford on Friday.
The free walk-up vaccine site run by Trinity Health of New England is located at the Fred D. Wish Museum School on Barbour Street.
It’ll be held at that location on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The site is giving out the Pfizer vaccine.
To make an appointment at the FEMA clinic, residents can dial 3-1-1.
Federal Emergency Management Agency clinic, run by Trinity Health Of New England
- Fred D. Wish Museum School Parking Lot, 350 Barbour Street, Hartford
- Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17, 2021, 11 AM – 7 PM
- Appointments available by calling 2-1-1, but walk-ups will be taken
- Hartford residents 18+
Federal Emergency Management Agency clinic, run by Trinity Health Of New England
- Saint Lawrence O’Toole/Maria Reina de la Paz Parish, 494 New Britain Avenue, Hartford
- Sunday, April 18 and Monday, April 19, 2021, 11 AM – 7 PM
- Appointments available by calling 2-1-1, but walk-ups will be taken
- Hartford residents 18+
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.