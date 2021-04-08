NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic from the federal government arrived in New Haven for Thursday.
Thursday morning, healthcare workers prepared to administer hundreds of shots into arms on the city green.
The site is only available to New Haven residents, but the clinic will be traveling all over the state through the end of May. It will allow people the opportunity to get the vaccine.
The first doses will be administered around 10 a.m.
The clinic is a specially-outfitted Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, trailer. The goal of this federal program is to help bring vaccines to communities where some folks, particularly minorities, struggle to get the shot.
The mobile clinic was set up in Bridgeport over the last 10 days. Healthcare workers already vaccinated thousands of people there.
The trailer will be in New Haven for the next two days before heading to New Britain over the weekend.
Eventually, the mobile clinic will stop in seventeen towns and cities in Connecticut between now and May 27.
Local healthcare organizations will operate the sites in each city.
The New Haven clinic will be run by Griffin Health.
Thursday's and Friday's clinics on the New Haven green will run between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
They may accept walk-ins based on supply, but a person's best bet is to make an appointment in advance. Anyone interested in an appointment can call the New Haven Health Department at 877-918-2224.
Information about the state's vaccine rollout, including other clinic locations, can be found here.
