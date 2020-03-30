HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The federal government will help local and state government, tribes and select private non-profit organizations.
After weeks of response efforts to the coronavirus pandemic, Connecticut will see some relief in the form of financial assistance.
“I am grateful that the federal government is recognizing the severity of this pandemic in Connecticut and the impact it is having on the health and safety of the people of our state," said Gov. Ned Lamont in a statement. "It is an important step in providing critical aid in our communities.”
Lamont also made another request for disaster assistance meant to directly impact people living in the state.
It would provide unemployment assistance, food benefits, child care assistance and more.
Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy issued a join statement about it.
"We urge the White House to promptly complete their review and approve Gov. Lamont’s request for individual assistance," the senators said.
Also under review, the need for supplies for first responders in order to safely do their jobs.
This weekend, there was some confusion after President Donald Trump said he considered a mandatory quarantine for New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.
However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention instead issued a travel advisory for all three states and urged people to avoid non-essential travel for two weeks.
