NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s mobile vaccination tour around the state continues Monday with a stop in New Britain.
Anyone who lives in the city can get a COVID-19 vaccine beginning at 11 a.m.
First, people need to go online and book an appointment through Griffin Health here. Once that’s done, they can swing by the clinic at the New Britain police substation at 202 Linden St.
Over the weekend, it did have walk-in spots available but there was no guarantee. It said the best option was to make an appointment, that way a patient will know a shot will be available.
Monday’s clinic is specifically for New Britain residents. Appointments will take place from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. both Monday and Tuesday.
FEMA has been setting up mobile clinics all over the state. Healthcare workers have already administered thousands of COVID-19 vaccines.
Similar pop-up sites were set up in New Haven and Bridgeport.
Over the weekend, FEMA set up shop at New Britain Stadium.
After the clinic leaves the Hardware City, it will roll into 16 more Connecticut towns and cities between Monday and May 27.
FEMA said its goal is to help bring vaccines to communities where some folks struggle to get the shot, particularly minorities. Later this week, mobile clinics will arrive in Winchester, North Canaan, Hartford, and Waterbury.
Here's where the tour heads next:
- New Britain: 4/10 through 4/13
- Winchester: 4/14
- North Canaan: 4/15
- Hartford: 4/16 through 4/19
- Waterbury: 4/20 Through 4/23
- Meriden: 4/24 & 4/25
- Danbury: 4/26 & 4/27
- East Hartford: 4/28 & 4/29
- Killingly: 4/30 & 5/1
- Windham: 5/2 through 5/4
- Norwich: 5/5 & 5/6
- New London: 5/7 through 5/9
- Middletown: 5/10 & 5/11
- New Haven: 5/12 & 5/13
- Norwalk: 5/14 & 5/15
- Stamford: 5/16 & 5/17
- Bridgeport: 5/18 through 5/27
Information about Connecticut's vaccine rollout, including the locations of other clinics and how to register for them, can be found here.
