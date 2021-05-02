WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - The fight continues today to control the COVID-19 pandemic with vaccines.
Through the FEMA clinic, Connecticut is hoping to vaccinate as many people as possible.
That FEMA clinic is in Willimantic today and will be there until Tuesday.
This clinic has been driving around the state for more than a month, vaccinating hundreds of Connecticut residents.
Despite many people in the state already vaccinated with at least one dose, officials say there is still a lot of work to be done.
May 1 brought the state an extended curfew and restaurants had their outdoor restrictions lifted, but despite many people having already been vaccinated, the state still needs to get thousands more for herd immunity.
On Sunday, those efforts continued with the FEMA mobile vaccination unit.
Starting Sunday, it will be in Willimantic until May 4.
This clinic will start off at the Elks Lodge on Pleasant Street and tomorrow and Tuesday, it will be at the Regional Fire School on Fire School Road.
All of these Willimantic clinics are being run by UConn Health to try and get underserved communities vaccinated and reduce any barriers in trying to get a vaccine.
Those coming in will be given the Pfizer vaccine, which means those ages sixteen and up can sign up for a slot.
They do need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Officials at UConn do encourage people to make an appointment.
You can do that by calling their mobile vaccination unit scheduling line at 860-679-6547.
