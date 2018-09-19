A deadly crash closed Fenn Road in Newington for several hours on Wednesday.
A little before 4 p.m., police said Fenn Road was shut down between Cedar Street (Route 175) and Ella Grasso Boulevard.
Police reported a three-car crash in the area.
One of the drivers involved in the crash was pronounced dead.
Newington Police have not identified the driver.
Two other people sustained minor injuries, but were not brought to the hospital.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
Anyone with information is asked to call Newington Police.
