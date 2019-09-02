MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Feral cats are littered in one neighborhood of Manchester.
Neighbors who live on Wadsworth and Huntington streets said they hope something can be done to combat the growing feline population.
Carla Mitchell said she's lived on Wadsworth Street for more than two decades.
Years ago, she said she started seeing cats all over the neighborhood.
"I started noticing cats running around," Mitchell said.
She said she also noticed the amount of feral cats that began roaming around.
"The cats keep changing every few months," she said.
Mitchell called herself an animal lover. She reached out to Eyewitness News in hopes something could be done.
She said the problem was made worse by people feeding the cats, which drew them to the area.
Neighbors also told Channel 3 that the issue was made worse by people dumping cats there because they know they'll be fed and taken care of.
Mitchell also said the animals are going to the bathroom all over the place.
"You can't sit out there sometimes. It's ridiculous," she said. "Would they want cat feces at their door?"
She wasn't the only one who complained about it.
"A few of them come over and start sitting on my porch, and on top of my cars, and then they go into the barn," said Don Lappen of Manchester.
"The backyard would be covered with cats. I mean covered," said Roger Absher of Manchester.
Manchester police and animal control officers said they've been working to curb the problem.
To date, police said dozens of cats have been trapped and spayed or neutered.
Some neighbors said they've also gotten involved.
"I set up a GoFundMe [fundraising website] to help get some of the cats fixed," said Sarah Plecity of Manchester.
One women who spoke to Eyewitness News off camera said one of her family members feeds some of the cats. She said they've worked closely with police and animal control and an animal organization to get the cats fixed and adopted.
They woman said they also built a large litter box in their backyard to deter cats from relieving themselves elsewhere.
Channel 3 will have more on this story Monday night starting at 5 p.m.
