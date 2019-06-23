WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Dozens of rare and exotic cars from across the world were on display in West Hartford on Sunday, as a part of the annual Concorso Ferrari and Friends event.
The car show celebrates exotic Italian automobiles and raises awareness for the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center (CCMC). Lamborginis, Maseratis, Ferraris and Paganis made their way down Lasalle Rd., each carrying a patient from CCMC.
“I think the most important thing about today is just the ability to get out of hospital for them and be part of the parade,” clinical research associate at CCMC Corbinian Wanner said.
Jayden Szkirka rode in a yellow Ferrari. The 11-year-old was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer in March. His parents were among the thousands of spectators who gave each child a red-carpet welcome.
“[It’s] amazing to see all the stuff that’s going on for cancer and everything,” Jayden’s father Steve Szkirka said. “It’s incredible. Lots of cars, lots of people.
Each patient in the parade has a unique story.
Christian Kosovic loves cars and got to ride in Mercedes-Benz convertible.
He was just five-years-old when he was diagnosed with Leukemia. For ten years,
Kosovic has been in and out of the hospital. Now 15 years old, he is on track to be cured by next February.
“It means a lot to me,” Kosovic said. “It shows that there was an issue and then my body improved it over time.”
He said the best part about the patient parade was experiencing all the gadgets in a race car that he had never seen before. He also loved getting to know the driver and talking about all the cars.
“It was so fun and interesting, and it was a whole adventure,” Kosovic said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.