(WFSB) -- A ransomware attack is impacting the Woods Hole, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority operations.
Officials said customers who are traveling on the ferries Wednesday may experience delays.
They also said a team of IT professionals is assessing the impact of the attack.
More information is expected to be released once the assessment is complete.
