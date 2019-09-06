NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- Ferry service to and from Block Island has been canceled due to Hurricane Dorian.
The Block Island Express, based in New London, said departures on Friday Sept. 6 and Saturday Sept. 7 have been canceled.
Service is expected to resume on Sunday.
The Long Island service is operating on its regular schedule of departures and will do so throughout the day unless conditions warrant differently, officials said.
The Block Island Ferry, which is based at Point Judith in Rhode Island, has also canceled service for the rest of the day on Friday.
