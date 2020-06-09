NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- The global pandemic left the tourism industry high and dry, but starting next week, that too will improve with high speed ferry service resuming to Block Island.
Ferry service between New London and Long Island is picking up as the impact to the global pandemic winds down.
This weekend, while ferry schedules ramp up, the company is prepping the “Cecelia Ann,” a 143-foot catamaran high speed ferry that will whisk passengers starting Friday, June 19, to Block Island, the 17th season for high-speed service.
“Everybody’s wearing the masks doing what they have to do,” said Maureen Argenti, of Coram, NY.
“I think people are definitely anxious to get out of the house. I think people want to go to the beach and spend some time walking around Block Island,” said Kyle Gless, ferry terminal manager.
Cross Sound Communications Director Stan Mickus said the high-speed ferry was delayed one month because of health concerns by Rhode Island officials.
In the meantime, all Centers for Disease control protocols are being followed, ferries are being sanitized after every trip, and sanitizing hand stations are everywhere.
“We’ll be following some recommendations that they put forth such as face masks, encouraging social distancing on board, limiting capacity on board the vessels as well,” Mickus said.
Ferries could take 600 passengers, but to meet the CDC guidelines, that passenger number is cut in half, as well as the schedule.
“According to Block Island officials, the beaches are open, restaurants are open with some limited indoor seating, outdoor seating, take out, curb side, shops are open,” Mickus added.
Cross Sound Ferry is already taking the reservations online for the high-speed ferry to Block Island, which can be found by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.