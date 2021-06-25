CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The food service at the Travelers Championship is a bit different this year due to COVID-19.
There are plenty of locations where you can find something, but the variety is down from years past.
COVID-19 protocol has reduced the number of options you can choose from at the various locations.
Preplanned sandwiches and salads are abundant.
There are plenty of drinks at one’s disposal. It’s just the choices aren’t as varied.
"It’s a very simple process, but the options are limited, not all interesting. Having the other vendors back would have been better, but I’m sure there were restrictions involved," one fan tells us.
Pretzels that aren't prepackaged and fresh lemonade are also available.
"I’m very thirsty and very hungry. Pretzels are a Philly thing. That’s not a Philly thing. [Pretzels and cinnamon?] It’s usually salt or mustard," Patty Murphy of East Lyme said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.