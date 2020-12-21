HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - AAA predicted that 35 percent fewer New Englanders will travel over the Christmas and New Years holidays.
The auto club said that COVID-19 is having a dramatic impact on travel decisions.
The 35 percent drop in New England, or 1.75 million fewer travelers, looks to be larger than in any other part of the country. The rest of the country was at 30 percent, or 34 million fewer travelers.
It would also be the lowest number in the two decades that AAA has been keeping record.
“While Thanksgiving tends to be a long weekend spent with family or friends, the year-end holiday is typically a time for longer getaways and vacations – but not this year,” said Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford. “And, COVID is definitely the difference.”
AAA said:
- Auto travel looks to be down 31 percent
- Air travel looks to be down 60 percent
- Cruises, bus, train travel looks to be down 88 percent
Despite the threat of COVID-19, AAA predicted that more than 3 million New Englanders will still travel, 93 percent of them on the roads.
AAA said 197,000 people would fly.
The auto club urged people to plan ahead if leaving the state.
Check with state and local officials along routes and at destinations to learn about local coronavirus guidance and any restrictions that may be in place. This includes what is expected of travelers when they return home. Many localities are requiring COVID-19 testing prior to and after travel.
In Connecticut, all travelers coming to the state are required to fill out a Connecticut Travel Health form and either self-quarantine for 10 days or received a negative COVID test result. The exceptions would be for those returning from New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.
