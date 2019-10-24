NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- There are fewer students enrolling at Connecticut’s community colleges and state universities, which means less revenue.
When it comes to enrollment, Connecticut is no different than the national trend.
Not as many students are enrolling at the state’s community colleges and universities.
Those in charge are hoping a few proposals will help stem the tide.
According to the Connecticut State Colleges and University System, the drop this fall was greater than anticipated.
The CSCU system president addressed fall enrollment numbers at Thursday’s Board of Regents meeting.
“The number of high school students in CT, and nationally, has declined over the last 5 to 10 years. There are less high school students to come to our institutions,” said CSCU President Mark Ojakian.
Between this year and last year, when it comes to all students on campus, the state university system saw a 3.5 percent drop.
At community colleges, it’s down more than 4 percent.
Looking at the numbers over a five-year period, it’s even greater.
Since 2015, the state universities are down 4.3 percent, and for community colleges, its down more than 13 percent.
“I think what we’re going to be doing in the future, is creating a very innovative process of getting into those untapped markets,” Ojakian said.
He went on to say that means possibly creating more weekend colleges for the non-traditional student.
Ojakian adds that they also need to focus on retaining and working with the students already enrolled.
He’s also hopeful that, in the long term, the debt free tuition for community colleges, which will start next year, will attract more students.
“I’m also confident that once we’re able to market debt free, get into the high schools and really talk about what this is, you’ll see more enrollment at our institutions,” Ojakian said.
The system president also said when unemployment is low, they traditionally see fewer students enroll as opposed when it’s up and people are going back to school for new skills or a different education.
He expects to give an update on the numbers in early 2020 following the mid-year enrollment.
