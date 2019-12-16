MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - The fiance of a man arrested following with the grisly death of his fiance is scheduled to face a judge on Monday.
Jason Watson faces assault and strangulation charges.
Perrie Mason was found dead in August just days after being reported missing.
Her body was found at the Bay State Textiles Recycling Center in Waterbury, where Watson was an employee.
Mason's death was ruled a homicide.
Though Watson is a suspect, he has yet to be charged with murder.
He has only been charged in connection with a domestic violence incident.
