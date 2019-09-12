MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man arrested following the death of a Meriden mother is scheduled to face a judge on Thursday.
Jason Watson faces charges including strangulation and assault.
Watson has not been charged with murdering Perrie Mason, but police consider him a prime suspect.
Mason was reported missing on Aug. 19.
Her body was later found at the Bay State Textiles recycling center in Waterbury, police said.
Watson, who was identified as Mason's fiance, works at the center as a driver.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
