MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A Meriden man is expected in court on Monday for the first time since his fiance's death was ruled a homicide.
Jason Watson faces assault and strangulation charges.
He has not been named a suspect in the death of Perrie Mason, of Meriden.
RELATED: Meriden mother's death ruled a homicide
Police found Mason’s body in August in Waterbury at the Bay State Textiles Recycling Center, which is where Watson worked.
Perrie Mason was reported missing on Aug. 19, but police say she disappeared on the 17th.
Her body was found a few days later.
