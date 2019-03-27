NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- There’s a lot buzzing around in New Britain!
On Tuesday, more than a dozen 6-foot high fiberglass bee statues were delivered to the city.
According to Mayor Erin Stewart, artists will be painting the bees as part of the "Bees Across New Britain" art project.
All of the bees were purchased by local businesses.
On May 6, the bees will be moved into Central Park to be on display and then will move to their sponsors' property.
