BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- According to Fidelco, every seven minutes, someone in the U.S. becomes blind or visually impaired.
That’s why the demand for guide dogs is so great.
On Friday, Ch. 3 got an up-close look at some of the new German Shepherd puppies, ahead of the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation’s open house on May 11.
When it comes to training, the dogs spend more time than it takes for a human to go from kindergarten to college.
The Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation is holding its open house on May 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its Bloomfield campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.