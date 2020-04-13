(WFSB) – Communities across the state braced for potential power outages and damage on Monday due to storms moving across the region.
As of 6 p.m., Eversource reported 40,083 outages across the state. United Illuminating reported 3,341 without power.
Both Eversource and United Illuminating announced over the weekend saying they’re prepared. Eversource acknowledge the fact that many of their customers are at home because of COVID-19, relying on their services and power.
United Illuminating also issued an important warning, saying if people see a line worker, contractor, or essential employee, they should not be approached while they’re working and to maintain a safe distance.
Reports of damage:
Colchester
Middeltown Road and Windham Road are closed due to the weather
Enfield
Trees and utility wires are on down on Moody Road near George Wood. A police cruiser and civilian car were trapped underneath the wires. Both the officer and other driver were not injured.
Rocky Hill
New Britain Avenue by Cobey Road will be shut down for tree and power lines across the road
Simsbury
Bushy Hill Road is closed between Climax Road and Bushy Hill Lane due to a fallen tree.
Tolland
Old Post Road closed near the 600 block due to trees and wires down
Trees and wires down have closed the 600 block of Old Stafford Road
Watertown
A tree fell onto a home on Hickory Lane. Minimal damage was reported to the house
Middlebury Road near Cherry Avenue is closed
Area of 317 Hamilton Avenue is close
Wethersfield
A tree fell onto a house on Ridge Road
West Hartford
Route 185 is closed near Tumblebrook Lane after a tree fell.
If you see a downed wire or line, do not go near it, instead call 911.
