DERBY, CT (WFSB) -- One person was killed in a weekend crash in Derby, according to police.
Route 34 was closed on Sunday from Lakeview Terrace to Cullens Hill Road.
Police said the crash happened on Roosevelt Drive near Pinkhouse Cove around 11:15 a.m.
They said the driver was heading west into Seymour and crossed over into oncoming traffic. The driver collided with another driver's vehicle.
The first driver's vehicle became engulfed in flames and the person was unable to escape, police said.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
The other driver who was struck was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The road has since reopened.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to contact Derby police at 203-735-7811.
