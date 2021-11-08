MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Middletown man.

Police say they arrested an 18-year-old man, who was seventeen at the time of the initial incident, on charges of criminal attempt to commit assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and carrying a handgun without a permit.

He was taken to juvenile detention and later released after posting bond.

The shooting, which occurred earlier this year, claimed the life of Tylon Hardy of Middletown.

Hardy had been shot in the area of Highlands Crescent and Stirling Court along with a 17-year-old back on May 16.

Life saving measures were performed on Hardy at the scene, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The other teen was taken to an area hospital.

Four people have already been arrested for their roles in Hardy's death, with the most recent ones being made back in late August.

It is unclear if any additional arrests are expected or if the suspect that was most recently arrested was the same person that was injured in the double shooting.