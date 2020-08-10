(WFSB) - Advisories are up for parts of the state as strong heat and potential storms begin to move back in to Connecticut, prompting meteorologists at Channel 3 to issue an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the 1 p.m. temperature reading on Monday showed 90 degrees was reached at Bradley International Airport, marking the fifth heat wave of the year.
The hot weather will last most of this week as the humidity rises, with highs today through Wednesday ranging from 90-95 in the usual hot spots.
"Heat advisories are in effect today, tomorrow and Wednesday, because the heat and humidity together will generate heat indices of 95-100. Most of today should be dry, but we can't rule out the possibility of a passing shower or thunderstorm later this afternoon," explained Haney.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, however, are more likely later in the day on Wednesday.
"That's because a stalled boundary and energy in the upper atmosphere will help set up an environment that looks more promising for rain," says Haney.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday and we may start to see some changes for the better by the end of the week as cooler air pushes southward across New England.
Friday will be the transition day, with temperatures reaching the high eighties.
However, we could potentially reach 90 again, delaying the break from the hot weather.
Read the full technical discussion here.
