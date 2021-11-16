NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An arrest has been made in connection with a fight that happened in New Haven Monday night.
It all unfolded at a gas station by the corner of Ella Grasso Boulevard and Kimberly Avenue.
Police say two men inside the store had gotten into an altercation that later became physical when a punch was thrown.
One of the men involved in the fight has been arrested.
Further details regarding the investigation, as well as a list of charges, weren't immediately available.
