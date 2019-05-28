NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An altercation between a woman's current and former boyfriends led to the latter being backed over, police said.
New Haven police said the old boyfriend, only identified as a 28-year-old man, was found in the street near Whalley Avenue and Sherman Avenue overnight.
The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Whalley Avenue was closed from Sherman Avenue to Hudson Street. It reopened around 9:30 a.m.
Police said the dispute involved several people, including the two men and the woman.
Over the course of the altercation, police said the new boyfriend struck the other with the vehicle and fled the scene.
The victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital and underwent surgery. He was listed in critical condition, according to police.
Six police cruisers were on the scene near a Mobil gas station.
They were there for several hours.
No arrests were made.
Police said they expect to release more information as they gather it.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304.
