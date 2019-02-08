ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – A fight broke out at a Rocky Hill basketball game on Thursday night.
According to police, at Rocky Hill High School, people got up from the bleachers with five minutes left in the game.
Officers said people tried to intervene, but did not provide any additional details.
Officials and school staff resolved the problem, but the game was suspended for the night.
No one was injured in the fight and no arrests have been made.
Rocky Hill was playing Newington High School during the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.