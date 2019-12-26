MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Milford Police are responding to a fight at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford Thursday evening.
The fight has forced officers to close the mall for the remainder of the night.
This comes just one month after curfews were implemented at the Brass Mill Center in Waterbury and the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester.
Police did not release any additional information.
Channel 3 has reached out to the Connecticut Post Mall Management and is waiting to hear back.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
