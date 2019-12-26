MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A large fight involving young adults at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford is under investigation.
Officers were called to the mall around 6 p.m. after the large fight started happening.
Police said there were eight officers hired by the mall for private duty. When the fight started, the officers became overwhelmed and had to call for backup.
The fight has forced officers to close the mall for the remainder of the night.
Everyone was out of the mall around 8:30 p.m.
Police said the fight started in the food court and spread throughout the mall.
"I've never seen so many people run so fast ever in my life. It was so crazy," said Monae Moye, an eyewitness.
Extra buses were brought to the mall to bring people out of the area quickly.
No arrests have been made at this time, but police said they will be reviewing footage and if anyone is recognized, charges could be filed.
"If you put this many kids unsupervised in an area, the result to me is not surprising," said Officer Michael DeVito, Milford Police Department.
Police said there have been posts on social media about meeting to fight at the malls.
"Meeting up to pop off and cause as much trouble as possible is some of the stuff we saw," DeVito said.
There was a fight at the Westfarms Mall, which led to the arrest of a juvenile.
This comes just one month after curfews were implemented at the Brass Mill Center in Waterbury and the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester.
It is also the 1-year anniversary of a large fight at the CT Post Mall.
Police did not say if curfews will be implemented going forward.
"We thought it would be advantageous for everyone if they followed the other malls. We thought that was the direction it was going in. Unfortunately, they decided they would go in a different direction," DeVito said.
No injuries were reported during the fights.
CT Post Mall released a statement following the fight saying,
"Just before 6:00pm tonight, the mall was closed due to the large number of unattended juveniles disrupting The Post’s family-oriented business environment. Because the safety and security of our shoppers, employees and retailers is our top priority, we worked closely and in full cooperation with Milford PD and other local law enforcement to clear mall common areas. Stores with exterior entrances remained open, including Macy’s, Boscov’s, Target, Cinemark, Dave & Buster’s, LA Fitness, Dick’s, Bar Louie, Guacamole’s and Buffalo Wild Wings. Connecticut Post Mall is committed to providing a safe and comfortable environment for all our guests. We will continue wo work diligently with local law enforcement to prevent future incidents. We are reviewing our policy regarding juvenile patrons and will make any necessary modifications needed to provide a safe and comfortable shopping environment."
(7) comments
What am I missing here? The mall knows that they have a problem with unattended brat children, such that they hired 8 police officers...8...to protect shoppers from this nonsense, meaning, the Mall administration knows this behavior is imminent. The news reporter stated that the fight was planned, or as they out it, "orchestrated" on social media. Social media accounts have names, and more importantly, IP addresses, but the cops haven't made any arrests? Welcome to socialism, where the blame for these crimes is placed everywhere except on the shoulders of the criminals. Even if they're little spoiled brat thug-wannabes. Close the mall to anyone under 18 without a parent or legally appointed guardian. It's not a babysitting service.
It is a shame, but looks like that is where it is heading. Drastic measures, if parents can't control their children. Very sad state of affairs!
I think this would be a wonderful opportunity to pause for a moment and give thanks for the great contributions of the Black community to our society. Their peaceful and generous nature makes them ideal neighbors, lending testimony to their exceptional family values and parenting skills unrivaled by any other culture. Their commitment to academic excellence enriches our schools and serves as an example to all who hope to achieve prominence as a people. Real estate values are fueled by the mix of African-Americans into an area due to their caring and respectful nature of these communities, an example of all they have achieved through their enthusiasm for self-improvement, hard work and a self-reliant nature. Without their industrious and creative drive, we would be poorer as a nation.
They are the gift that keeps on giving, arent they?
What an insightful and courageously anonymous post.
Behold the internet, the white hooded technology of the 21st century.
Brian Duffy
Tariffville, CT
Parents have GOT to do better with their children. What kind of example are they setting for the kids to think and act this way????
The fruits of liberal progressivism.
The inevitable disintegration of society.
