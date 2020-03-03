NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating after a fight led to shots being fired outside a gas station in Norwich.
It happened just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Citgo gas station on West Main Street.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a physical altercation happened at the gas station, and a man fired a handgun at a car and then fled from the area.
A victim was found at the scene and was treated for non-life threatening injuries sustained from a fight.
Police said it appears this was a targeted act of violence.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-886-5561.
