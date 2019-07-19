MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A fight over a bologna sandwich led to the arrest of a man in Middletown.
According to police, 35-year-old Matthew Cupples became angry after he was accused of using up the last three slices of bologna.
Police said it started as a verbal argument with two other relatives.
However, one of the victims was punched and choked by Cupples, police said.
He suffered injuries to his elbow, chest, back and face. The injuries were photographed by investigators.
Cupples showed no signs of injury.
Police said he was clearly the aggressor in the situation.
Just before officers arrived, Cupples told the victim that after he was arrested, he was going to kill him.
He was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree threatening, third-degree strangulation and disorderly conduct.
Cupples was held on a $50,000 bond and faced a judge on Wednesday.
