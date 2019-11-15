GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Social media threats involving several high school students in Groton led to four arrests and an increased police presence.
According to police, four juvenile males were charged with second-degree breach of peace. One of them was also charged with second-degree threatening.
Groton Town police said they received a number of complaints late Thursday night about the threats, which they said involved Fitch High School students.
The threats referenced a potential fight that was supposed to happen on Friday.
Reports also suggested that the students planned to bring knives to school.
Investigators interviewed witnesses and the four suspects, whom were spoken to in front of their parents or guardians.
They said the threats originated from a previous confrontation among a group of students at the school.
The students engaged in an exchange over social media where violence was threatened, police said.
Investigators said one of the students sent a picture of a small knife and indicated it would be used if he were attacked.
Police said none of the threats were directed at the school or the student population.
The four suspects were all given juvenile court referrals and released to their parents or guardians.
Police said the school system's superintendent "took appropriate disciplinary action," but did not elaborate.
Additional police patrols were added to Fitch High School for Friday and next week.
