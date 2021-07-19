(WFSB) - For parents, sending your kids off to college can be emotional no matter their year.
For Wethersfield mom Tricia Giscomb and her college daughter, Amaya, they’ve already been planning for college move in day for months now.
"My basement starts looking like a dorm room, because I have everything in there," Amaya tells us.
Amaya's a junior in the nursing program at Elmira College in upstate New York.
She helped create college check lists for current and incoming students.
"So freshman year, I was about one semester in and I was kind of, it was interesting to see the things that I did need and that I didn't need," Amaya noted.
So she suggests looking at your colleges’ list.
"I know people get caught up with the checklists that you find at like the Walmart and the Target when you really should be looking for what you need at your school, because it could be different and things could be banned," continued Amaya.
It’s also what blogger Leah Ingram suggests and that check list starts with what you’re going to sleep on.
"Dorm beds tend to be uncomfortable so we ended up buying a foam mattress topper to make it completely doable to let them sleep in dorm beds for four years. The other thing with the bed is you want to get pillow covers, mattress covers," Ingram noted.
She also suggests extra long twin sheets, because most dorm mattresses are twin, XL, and this...
"You should probably get an air filter to keep the air clean, a box fan in case there isn’t any air conditioners," continued Ingram.
One of the hot items this year, woozoo fans. They’re all the rage for college dorm rooms.
Students say these other items should also be at the top of the list.
"As for, like, a laptop and a printer, I definitely think those are like, 100% must-haves," said Amaya.
Katie, a college junior from Connecticut, who goes to school in Massachusetts, says a power cube has come in handy.
"With a bunch of outlets on it. There’s not a lot of outlets in a lot of the dorms at my schools so I can plug my fan into it, my phone charger, my lights, everything I needed, so that was an important one," Katie Furey says.
And what you have on your feet can also be important.
"I didn’t come into college with slippers and I realized if you want to walk the halls, you don’t what to be barefoot in your dorm outside your rooms," Furey stated.
One big piece of advice: don’t wait, plan now.
"Because it's overwhelming to think last minute, say two weeks, and then you're having a whole like, the price, it's a big cost. The very first year is a cost," Trish added.
