HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Today is the final day of the Hartford Marathon, but because of the pandemic, the event is being held virtually instead.
People still have time to register.
Instead of running the normal course, you can explore on your own.
The Hartford Marathon usually attracts an average of 10,000 runners, but this year, only about 4,500 have signed up for the virtual race.
"There’s normally a lot of people and we’re used to that, but now, it’s going to be us and that’s kind of it," Wethersfield resident Madeline Cardany tells us.
People can run their own backyard trail, hop on a treadmill, or explore downtown.
All registration fees will be donated to the event's official charities.
"It’s an opportunity to participate on your own time, at your own pace, together, but apart," race director Josh Miller explained.
Mayor Luke Bronin acknowledged that the pandemic and the cancelling of the in-person marathon is a blow to the city, saying in part:
"It’s disappointing we won’t be able to host tens of thousands of people from across New England and beyond, as we normally do. But there’s no question holding a virtual marathon is the right decision.”
Everyone who registers automatically gets a medal and a shirt and there's an event happening at Bushnell Park today from 9 to 11.
Event organizers are also accepting non-perishable donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.