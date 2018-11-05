MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The final debate in the race for Connecticut governor gets underway Monday morning in Milford.
It's being hosted by Chaz & AJ on 99.1 WPLR.
The radio hosts told Channel 3 that they planned to treat the debate like a job interview. They wanted to see how Republican Bob Stefanowski and Democrat Ned Lamont react under pressure.
With Election Day is Tuesday, the candidates will have one final opportunity to reach voters over the airwaves.
It'll only be a half hour long; however, during those 30 minutes, there will be no music or commercials.
When asked how long each candidate will have to answer a question, Chaz said it will be short. Both Stefanowski and Lamont will have to get right to the point.
Chaz and AJ said the two topics their listeners have been most interested in were tolls and taxes. They added that this will be the candidates' last chance to make an impression on the voters who are still undecided.
"It’s live, it's without a net," Chaz and AJ said. "They don't know where the questions are coming from. Facebook Live, it's going to be live listeners. I mean, anything can happen! Both candidates: Be on your game, you don't know what's going to be thrown at you. The better man wins."
The hosts said they have a surprise for the candidates and have not released any hints as to what that might be.
Ahead of the debate, Channel 3 spoke with a political science professor from Quinnipiac University. He said it's a good idea or voters to listen in on the debate.
"They're talking about a very sophisticated policy question which is, how do we balance the state budget and how do we feel with the income tax and other taxes we pay," said Scott McLean, political science professor, Quinnipiac University.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the debate and Campaign 2018.
