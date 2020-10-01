(WFSB) – The final report into why Connecticut’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities were devastated by COVID-19 has been released.
The report finds that nearly 72 percent of the state’s coronavirus-related deaths through July occurred at long-term care facilities.
The findings come from Mathematica, which is a Massachusetts company the state hired to do the investigation.
RELATED: State hires company to review COVID-19 response at nursing homes, assisted living facilities
Nursing homes located in cities and towns with significant COVID-19 outbreaks were more severely impacted.
Connecticut’s nursing home numbers were similar to those in neighboring states.
The 157-page report makes 45 recommendations, including how to open facilities to visitors and potential legislation on staff levels.
Governor Ned Lamont responded to the report saying, “This report is important for our state, especially for both nursing home residents and their families, as it is a transparent look at how our state responded to COVID-19 within our long term care facilities. The novel coronavirus spread quickly and aggressively in Connecticut during the early stages of the pandemic, and we took the steps we believed were necessary at the time to control the spread and save lives. I am pleased by this independent validation of our decisions and actions, and that nearly all of the short term recommendations provided to the state have already been implemented. I look forward to future
discussions with the legislature, the industry, staff and families on the additional longer term recommendations brought forward.”
The state paid approximately $450,000 to conduct the review.
To read the full report, click here.
