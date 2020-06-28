CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - It’s the final and fourth round of play at the Travelers Championship today.
Weather is a concern again today like it was yesterday.
All of the tee times were moved up yesterday, so fans at home didn’t get to watch the action live, but a later showing is a better alternative than no golf at all for fans.
Phil Mickelson started the day leading the pack at 13 under.
It didn’t stay that way.
He’s now tied for seventh.
Brendon Todd is at the top of the leaderboard as we enter the final round.
He’s 18 under.
Yesterday, Jason Day played by himself.
He asked to be tested for the coronavirus. His results were negative.
In all, seven players dropped out of the tournament this year, three who tested positive and the others were out of an abundance of caution.
The PGA Tour announced changes yesterday to its COVID-19 operations and safety protocols.
Moving forward at other tournaments, players and caddies, along with anyone else allowed inside “the bubble”, won’t be allowed on the property until being cleared with a negative, in-market test.
Previously, players and caddies were allowed on site to practice while they waited for results.
More information on the PGA Tour's new protocols can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.