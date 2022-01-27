HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A final settlement for a landmark school desegregation case was presented on Thursday.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong presented the final settlement in the Sheff v. O'Neill case.

A court hearing was set for 2 p.m.

Tong, Gov. Ned Lamont, state education commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker, plaintiffs' attorney Martha Stone of the Center for Children's Advocacy, and Elizabeth Horton Sheff spoke to the media at 4 p.m. at the Office of the Attorney General in Hartford.

Sheff v. O'Neill refers to a 1989 lawsuit and 1996 Connecticut Supreme Court case filed by 18 students in Hartford that resulted in a decision regarding civil rights and the right to education.

The court agreed in 1996 that the students were isolated from better opportunities.

A settlement was first approved in Jan. 2020.

It has taken 30 years, but an historic education case is ending Thursday.

A settlement has finally been reached in Sheff vs. O’Neill.

The lawsuit against the state to remove racial barriers is over.

It took years of legal challenges and numerous attorneys but Elizabeth Horton Sheff says it was always about one thing.

“I did it for the children. Because as adults it’s our responsibility to make sure that the door to life enhancement, the door to life achievement is open,” Sheff said.

Sheff was a young mother when she took on the state and its education system.

At the center of this was her son Milo, a Hartford fourth grader.

She believed her son and other Hartford kids were being denied a quality education because of where they lived.

The goal was to provide an integrated opportunity to both urban and suburban students.

“Fairness, access equity. Today this a concrete demonstration of what that means,” said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong.

In 1996 the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled in their favor, but the ruling brought little satisfaction to the plaintiffs because they saw little in the way of substantive change or planning. They kept fighting, and thirty years later improvements have been made with more to come.

The agreement will expand magnet school capacity, increase open choice and improve quality by having magnet coaches and enrichment programs.

When this case was originally filed there were no magnet schools.

“During this three decades there has been thousands of children both Hartford and suburban children who have been able to benefit from the quality integrated education that we have afforded over the years,” said Martha Stone of the Center for Children’s Advocacy.

“This is a justice question, if we cannot provide our children with a basic foundation that can help them become contributing adults then we have done them an injustice,” said Sheff.

Sheff said Thursday this was about a possibility and an obligation to give all children, no matter where they live, a quality education and one that is not segregated.

The legislature still must approve the case and one challenge will be to get suburban schools to accept more students of color.

Thursday was Milo Sheff’s 43rd birthday. He was 11 when the lawsuit was filed.