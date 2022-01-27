HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A final settlement for a landmark school desegregation case will be presented on Thursday.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said he will present the final settlement in the Sheff v. O'Neill case.

A court hearing is set for 2 p.m.

If accepted by the court and approved by the legislature, Tong said the agreement will provide a historic investment in educational opportunities for Hartford students and will end more than 30 years of litigation and court oversight.

Judge approves settlement in Sheff vs O’Neill lawsuit On Friday, a judge approved a settlement in the Sheff vs O’Neill lawsuit.

Tong, Gov. Ned Lamont, state education commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker, plaintiffs' attorney Martha Stone of the Center for Children's Advocacy, and Elizabeth Horton Sheff plan to speak to the media at 4 p.m. at the Office of the Attorney General in Hartford.

Sheff v. O'Neill refers to a 1989 lawsuit and 1996 Connecticut Supreme Court case filed by 18 students in Hartford that resulted in a decision regarding civil rights and the right to education.

The court agreed in 1996 that the students were isolated from better opportunities.

A settlement was first approved in Jan. 2020.