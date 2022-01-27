HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A final settlement for a landmark school desegregation case will be presented on Thursday.
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said he will present the final settlement in the Sheff v. O'Neill case.
A court hearing is set for 2 p.m.
If accepted by the court and approved by the legislature, Tong said the agreement will provide a historic investment in educational opportunities for Hartford students and will end more than 30 years of litigation and court oversight.
On Friday, a judge approved a settlement in the Sheff vs O’Neill lawsuit.
Tong, Gov. Ned Lamont, state education commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker, plaintiffs' attorney Martha Stone of the Center for Children's Advocacy, and Elizabeth Horton Sheff plan to speak to the media at 4 p.m. at the Office of the Attorney General in Hartford.
Sheff v. O'Neill refers to a 1989 lawsuit and 1996 Connecticut Supreme Court case filed by 18 students in Hartford that resulted in a decision regarding civil rights and the right to education.
The court agreed in 1996 that the students were isolated from better opportunities.
A settlement was first approved in Jan. 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.