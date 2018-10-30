UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - It's now down to the final stretch, November's election is one week away.
On Tuesday night, the final television debate with the three gubernatorial candidates is taking place.
This is the last chance for these three candidates to make their final pitches to convince voters they should be the next governor.
The debate is being hosted by the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities. They represent pretty much every city in and town in Connecticut.
Inside the premier ballroom at Foxwoods Casino are mayors, first selectmen, as well as business owners.
Municipalities have a lot at stake in this election.
The debate starts at 7 p.m. and will last for an hour.
