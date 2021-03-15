WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Behind on rent or utility bills?
Applications are now open for a new state rental assistance program.
UniteCT is geared specifically to help low income renters.
"I think, as a city as a whole, there's a lot of people who will be eligible," Maria Rivera with the Neighborhood Housing Services of Waterbury tells us.
More help is on the way for renters impacted by the pandemic.
"If they had a reduction in income, they were furloughed, they were receiving unemployment," stated Rivera.
The Neighborhood Housing Services of Waterbury says their phones have been clogged even before applications for UniteCT opened today at noon.
The $235 million program will provide homes up to $10,000 in rental assistance and up to $1,500 to help pay utility bills for twelve months.
Maria says families who didn't get help with the state's temporary rental housing assistance program last year have priority this round and this program is especially helpful to families in the middle of getting evicted.
"Those individuals were already contacted in a mass email so they could apply before the rush comes in," explained Rivera.
To qualify for UniteCT, household income has to be at or below eighty percent of the area median or low income.
For example, in Waterbury, for a family of four, income needs to be at or below $78,500 to qualify.
Rivera says a big benefit of this program is getting connected to other services.
"They are going to be also provided with some other resources, like legal aid services, the statewide legal services, American job center for individuals who may need help finding employment," added Rivera.
It's possible to get an extra three months of help from UniteCT.
For more info on the program and to check your eligibility, you can click or tap here for additional information.
